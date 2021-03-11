Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

