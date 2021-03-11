Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFF. Stephens began coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Griffon alerts:

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Griffon by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Griffon has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.