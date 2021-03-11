Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke Sells 1,204 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at $661,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

