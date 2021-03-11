Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $32,836.37 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,247.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $22,048,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

