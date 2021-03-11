Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Sells $15,836.23 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $15,836.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GO stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $221,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

