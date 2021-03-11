GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 18.1%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price shot up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $44.62. 2,780,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,846,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Several research firms have commented on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 908.58 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 153,775 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 17,604 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

