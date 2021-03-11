Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00. Insiders bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.