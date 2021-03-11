Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 6.6% Higher

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.81 and last traded at $136.28. 1,185,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,158,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.61 and its 200 day moving average is $125.65.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,633,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

