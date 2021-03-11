Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce sales of $157.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.32 million to $159.14 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $168.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $729.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.90 million to $733.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $785.34 million, with estimates ranging from $776.90 million to $789.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,600. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average is $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.31 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $146,617.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,400,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,613,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

