GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Down 94.3% in February

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the February 11th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GSPE stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,333,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,220. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

