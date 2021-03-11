H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.67

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.67 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 4495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

