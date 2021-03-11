Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,869. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.