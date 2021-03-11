Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

