Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two, matched in one and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company’s strategic growth efforts (including the MidSouth Bancorp acquisition), and solid loans and deposit balances position it well for the future. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will likely continue to enhance shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting net interest margin (NIM) growth to some extent in the near term. Moreover, continuously increasing expenses mainly due to technology enhancement efforts will likely hurt profits. The company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term woe.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

