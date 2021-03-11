Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,505 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $35,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6,196.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 744.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after buying an additional 151,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $253.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 131.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

