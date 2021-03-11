Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $32.42 Million Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 2.00% of Kadant worth $32,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.29. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $183.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.