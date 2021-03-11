Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $48.41 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MasTec were worth $48,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $95.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold 90,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,314 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.