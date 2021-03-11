Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Caterpillar stock opened at $221.85 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.51. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

