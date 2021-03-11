Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.91% of Maximus worth $41,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Maximus by 41.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Maximus by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Maximus by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Maximus news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

