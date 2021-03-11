Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 33,113 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 33,113 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $29,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.