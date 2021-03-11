Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Posts Earnings Results

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%.

HARP stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. 2,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $483.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,936 over the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

