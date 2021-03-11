Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Harrow Health stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $206.74 million, a P/E ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 53,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $280,125.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

