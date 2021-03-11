Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

Shares of HROW opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $206.74 million, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $193,284.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HROW. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

