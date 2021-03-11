Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 2,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,787. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $212.66 million, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 53,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

