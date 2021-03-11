Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $246.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBIO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

