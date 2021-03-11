Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

HAS opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

