Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) PT Raised to $44.00 at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its target price upped by BWS Financial from $33.50 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $772.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hawkins by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

