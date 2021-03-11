HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after buying an additional 1,722,591 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after buying an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after buying an additional 422,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after buying an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. 91,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,593. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.