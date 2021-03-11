HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 315,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

