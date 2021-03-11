HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 37,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 496,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 107,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

