HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Jon M. Foster Sells 5,432 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jon M. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,088,811.24.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $185.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

