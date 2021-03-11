HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

