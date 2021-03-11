Head-To-Head Analysis: Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) vs. Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Daktronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Daktronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daktronics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Daktronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95% Daktronics -0.56% -1.59% -0.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and Daktronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 32.25 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Daktronics $608.93 million 0.67 $490,000.00 N/A N/A

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Conversion Labs and Daktronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Daktronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conversion Labs presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 116.14%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Daktronics.

Summary

Conversion Labs beats Daktronics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents. It markets and sells its products through advertisements on Facebook, Google, Amazon, and other social media and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms. It also provides control components for video displays in live event applications; message displays; ITS dynamic message signs, including LED displays for road management, mass transit, and aviation applications; digit and directional displays for use in parking facilities; and sound systems for outdoor sports venues. In addition, the company offers out-of-home advertising displays comprising billboards and street furniture displays; DataTime product line that consists of outdoor time and temperature displays; and Fuelight digit displays designed for the petroleum industry. Further, it provides ADFLOW DMS systems that include indoor networked solutions for retailers, convenience stores, and other businesses; and Venus Control Suite, Show Control, Vanguard, and others, as well as maintenance and professional services related to its products. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

