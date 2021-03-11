Head-To-Head Comparison: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $3.75 billion 1.26 $571.06 million $0.41 13.12 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.49 billion 2.41 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 13.11% 18.96% 7.66% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 17.14% 19.17% 9.46%

Risk and Volatility

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 2 2 0 2.50 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; TV+, which enables subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; Digital Operator, an application for its customers to track their bills and usage, change their account settings, and make transactions and purchases; Goals on Your Mobile that allows update on game scores and player transfers; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; UpCall, a call management service; Kopilot that connects cars to smartphones and enables real-time monitoring of metrics on the vehicle's performance; and Supercam, which ensures the safety of the home and workplace. In addition, it offers digital business services and solutions, such as digital business infrastructure, digital business applications, managed services, cloud, IoT products and solution management, big data and analytics services, business insights and analytics, location based services, hospital information systems, and techfin services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 12.4 million prepaid subscribers and 20.4 million postpaid subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV, gaming, and advertising services to home customers. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV and related consumer digital services. The company's Enterprise segment offers ICT and digital platform that covers enterprise-grade connectivity services, including satellite, IT services, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and other adjacent services. Its Wholesale and International Business segment provides wholesale telecommunication carrier services, international business, tower business, and infrastructure and network management services. The company's Others segment offers digital services, such as digital platform, digital content, and e-commerce; and property management services. The company also provides building management and maintenance services, payment, business management consulting and capital venture, health insurance administration, tourism, directory information, telecommunication construction and trading, and multimedia portal services; acts as a civil consultant and developer; and leases offices. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 9.4 million fixed wireline customers, including 9.0 million fixed broadband customers; and 171.1 million cellular subscribers, including 110.3 million mobile broadband customers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.