Head to Head Contrast: Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) & Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) and Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Emergent BioSolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals -155.82% -45.22% -39.52% Emergent BioSolutions 12.50% 26.68% 12.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Emergent BioSolutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $3.46 million 12.00 -$6.94 million ($2.12) -0.70 Emergent BioSolutions $1.11 billion 4.19 $54.50 million $2.91 29.89

Emergent BioSolutions has higher revenue and earnings than Salarius Pharmaceuticals. Salarius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Emergent BioSolutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions 0 3 4 0 2.57

Salarius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.57%. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.36%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care. It offers ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. The company also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; and Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit, a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin. In addition, it offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent for treating botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination; and Trobigard a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate. Further, the company is developing COVID-EIG and COVID-HIG potential treatments to COVID-19 disease; and FLU-IGIV for the treatment of Influenza A infection in hospitalized patients. Additionally, it provides contract development and manufacturing service that comprises development services, drug substance manufacturing, and drug product manufacturing in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as the governments and non-governmental organizations. The company has collaboration agreements with Novavax Inc.; and Johnson & Johnson. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.