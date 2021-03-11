Head-To-Head Review: ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) and BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

BGSF pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BGSF pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ManpowerGroup pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BGSF is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BGSF and ManpowerGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGSF $294.31 million 0.54 $13.25 million $1.67 9.25 ManpowerGroup $20.86 billion 0.27 $465.70 million $7.45 13.76

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than BGSF. BGSF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ManpowerGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BGSF has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManpowerGroup has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BGSF and ManpowerGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGSF 0.72% 18.50% 9.48% ManpowerGroup 0.47% 9.72% 2.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of BGSF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of BGSF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BGSF and ManpowerGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGSF 0 0 1 0 3.00 ManpowerGroup 1 1 9 0 2.73

BGSF presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.34%. ManpowerGroup has a consensus target price of $95.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.49%. Given BGSF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BGSF is more favorable than ManpowerGroup.

Summary

BGSF beats ManpowerGroup on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF Inc. in February 2021. BGSF Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,500 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

