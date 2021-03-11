Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

