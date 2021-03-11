Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $701.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $831,330. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

