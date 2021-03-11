Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 106,783 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 697.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,783 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 195.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

