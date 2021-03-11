Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 169,251 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.25% of DZS worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DZSI. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of DZS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DZS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. DZS Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $344.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

