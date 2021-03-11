Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

RBC stock opened at $141.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.37. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

