Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Stericycle worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

