Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 252,250 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 252,250 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 3.16% of Evofem Biosciences worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

