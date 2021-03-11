Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 7,078 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.25% of Century Bancorp worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,349,197.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 858,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,488,787.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,223 shares of company stock worth $251,119. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

