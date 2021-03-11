Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.94

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 21993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 341,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after buying an additional 203,295 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

