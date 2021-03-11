HedgeTrade Price Reaches $1.17 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $406.32 million and $22,122.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002489 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00041641 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005674 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

