Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce sales of $162.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.66 million and the lowest is $161.30 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $171.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $677.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $692.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $720.28 million, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $733.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

HSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSII traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. 86,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,932. The company has a market cap of $715.35 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

