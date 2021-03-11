Heinz Christoph Maeusli Acquires 1,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli bought 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,211 shares in the company, valued at $301,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Heinz Christoph Maeusli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Heinz Christoph Maeusli bought 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,130.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Heinz Christoph Maeusli bought 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $15,290.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Heinz Christoph Maeusli bought 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 242.41 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

