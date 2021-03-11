Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,711,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.