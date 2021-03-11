HempCoin Price Tops $0.0084 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $1,842.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,292.31 or 0.99985152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00033945 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00103368 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,974,095 coins and its circulating supply is 260,838,945 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

